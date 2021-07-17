Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $689.24 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $689.24 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00084531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00796533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,107,154,901 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,271,901 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.