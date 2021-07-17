Harmony Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $694.57 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00085144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.07 or 0.00822486 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,107,823,464 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,940,485 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

