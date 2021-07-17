Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Up 69.0% in June

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.30. 217,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,849. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 615,387 shares of company stock valued at $13,386,006. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

