Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $874,795.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $72.16 or 0.00229057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $42.50 million and $874,795.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 588,916 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.