HashCoin (HSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,174.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $380,585.90 and $48,174.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

