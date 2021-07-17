Hathor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Hathor has a market cap of $66.36 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00145186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,619.56 or 1.00057654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.