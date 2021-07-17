HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $3,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.