Head-To-Head Review: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) versus Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Movano and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 66.79%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -110.54% -26.18% -17.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group $25.64 million 29.33 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -23.47

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Movano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

