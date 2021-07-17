HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,149 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.66% of HealthEquity worth $93,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

