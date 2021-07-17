HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Hits $102,228.20

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $102,228.20 and $2.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00800643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.