Hedget (HGET) 1-Day Volume Hits $475,527.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $475,527.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00008427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00802800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

