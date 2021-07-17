Hegic Price Tops $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and $1.15 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

