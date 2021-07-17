Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00378409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

