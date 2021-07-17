HempCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $504.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $504.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,606.16 or 0.99718872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003066 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,701,010 coins and its circulating supply is 262,565,860 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

