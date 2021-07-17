Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.32 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.