Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.76 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $149.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.73 million to $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million.

NYSE HRTG opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

