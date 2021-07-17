Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,953 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Herman Miller worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.