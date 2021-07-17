Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Position Decreased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Heska worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSKA stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.74. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $247.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

