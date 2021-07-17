Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $94,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $119.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $132.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

