Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday.

HCXLF stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

