HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,200 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the June 15th total of 1,651,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,622,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVBTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

