Hive (HIVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.34 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $125.78 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,670,836 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

