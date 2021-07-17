Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $662,134.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,810,412,355 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

