Holly Paul Sells 31,180 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 2,459,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

