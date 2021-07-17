Holo (HOT) Market Cap Hits $907.49 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $907.49 million and $78.45 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.