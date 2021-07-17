Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 357,926 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,926 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $184,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

