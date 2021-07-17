Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 513.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.36% of The TJX Companies worth $287,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.41. 7,819,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

