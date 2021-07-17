Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 395,943 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 395,943 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,446,000. ANSYS makes up about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.45% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.79. 376,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.55 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

