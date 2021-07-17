Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,051 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Analog Devices worth $189,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

