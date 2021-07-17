Holocene Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Motorola Solutions worth $129,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $219.99. The stock had a trading volume of 583,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

