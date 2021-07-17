Holocene Advisors LP Has $304.14 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $57.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,573.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,384.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

