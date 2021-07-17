Holocene Advisors LP Has $66.91 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Autodesk worth $66,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $293.33. The company had a trading volume of 698,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

