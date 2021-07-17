Holocene Advisors LP Has $71.72 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $71,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. 1,681,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $239.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.27. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.