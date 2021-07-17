Holocene Advisors LP Invests $130.71 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,709,000. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of American Tower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $282.46. 2,100,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $284.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

