Holocene Advisors LP Invests $70.81 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,388,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,810,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,025,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 7,198,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,165. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 419.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.