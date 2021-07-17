Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $68,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.81. The company had a trading volume of 778,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

