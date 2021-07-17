Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 12,621 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $130,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $414.42. The stock had a trading volume of 905,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,284. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

