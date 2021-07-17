Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 12,685 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Booking worth $189,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $24.67 on Friday, reaching $2,144.72. The company had a trading volume of 187,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,873. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.