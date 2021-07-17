Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 373,240 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Marvell Technology worth $147,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,829,000 after purchasing an additional 273,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -142.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

