Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for 1.4% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of Ally Financial worth $222,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 2,533,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

