Holocene Advisors LP Sells 151,107 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,107 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Celanese worth $133,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

NYSE CE traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 951,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

