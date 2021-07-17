Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 820,233 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Darden Restaurants worth $132,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.74. 898,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.