Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Up 21.2%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) shares shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.20. 23,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 12,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms.

