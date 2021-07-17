Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.58. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$36.74, with a volume of 70,989 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

