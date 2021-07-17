Homeros 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.04 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

