Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 744,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 81,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

