Honest 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,147.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $6,147.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00106414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,104.95 or 1.00035765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

