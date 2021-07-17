Honeycomb Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 869,646 FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 869,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 3.48% of FAST Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Also, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 500,468 shares of company stock worth $6,661,920. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

