Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys 84,524 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,524 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 6.2% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $104,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.67. The firm has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.