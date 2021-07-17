Honeycomb Asset Management LP Has $123.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.4% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,539.40. 1,021,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,407.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

